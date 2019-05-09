ATLANTA — A woman had to be taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a car while riding an e-scooter.

Atlanta Police said they responded to the scene on North Avenue NE just before 3 p.m.

The woman was hit while trying to make a turn and suffered minor injuries, police said. Officers said she was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the vehicle, who police said was at fault, was cited for the accident.

E-scooters have become a popular topic among Atlanta city leaders as they try to figure out the best was to regulate the dockless devices.

At the beginning of last week, a town hall was held in Atlanta where the scooters were discussed. During the meeting, City Planning Commissioner Tim Keane acknowledged the e-scooters' popularity as a way of getting around, noting that there have been almost 3 million dockless scooter trips logged since February.

However, the there have been several incidents involving them, including deadly accidents.

For now, there's still a nighttime ban on the use of e-scooters and e-bikes. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order in August so that the devices can't be used between 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The Atlanta City Council also passed legislation to stop new e-scooter permits. Those who currently have them will continue to operate under their original terms until their permit expires.

