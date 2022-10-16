Overturned tractor trailer leaking chemicals blocks Eagles Landing Parkway at I-75

It is leaking hazardous chemicals and has blocked Eagles Landing Parkway in both directions from Rock Quarry to the I-75 southbound ramp.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — An overturned tractor trailer leaking hazardous chemicals has blocked Eagles Landing Parkway in both directions from Rock Quarry to the I-75 southbound ramp, Stockbridge Police said.

The off ramp at exit 224 on I-75 northbound is also blocked, authorities stated.

The incident happened when a tractor trailer was driving eastbound on Eagles Landing Parkway in Stockbridge and made a sharp left turn on the I-75 northbound ramp, according to officials. As the driver was making the left turn, the semi-truck overturned.