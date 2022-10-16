x
Overturned tractor trailer leaking chemicals blocks Eagles Landing Parkway at I-75

It is leaking hazardous chemicals and has blocked Eagles Landing Parkway in both directions from Rock Quarry to the I-75 southbound ramp.
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — An overturned tractor trailer leaking hazardous chemicals has blocked Eagles Landing Parkway in both directions from Rock Quarry to the I-75 southbound ramp, Stockbridge Police said.

The off ramp at exit 224 on I-75 northbound is also blocked, authorities stated.

The incident happened when a tractor trailer was driving eastbound on Eagles Landing Parkway in Stockbridge and made a sharp left turn on the I-75 northbound ramp, according to officials. As the driver was making the left turn, the semi-truck overturned.

Fire officials responded on scene and found the tractor trailer was leaking Hydroflouric Acid, Dihydrogen Hexafluorotitanate and Hexafluoroziconic Acid. They said the leak is currently being contained and are awaiting for HEPACO Environmental Emergency Services to arrive in order to help clean up the mess.

