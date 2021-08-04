Gas main damaged in DeKalb shuts down nearby roads

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers near the 3600 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue in DeKalb County will have to find another route Thursday evening.
DeKalb County officials confirmed with 11Alive there is a gas main break in the area. Nearby roads in the area are closed.
According to Atlanta Gas Light, a contractor working on a digging project - unrelated to the company - damaged a 4-inch natural gas main.
Crews responded to the scene and are working with first responders to make repairs, they said.
11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, where we could see several trucks in the area with the street blocked.