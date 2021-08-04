Gas main damaged in DeKalb shuts down nearby roads

Here is what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers near the 3600 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue in DeKalb County will have to find another route Thursday evening.

DeKalb County officials confirmed with 11Alive there is a gas main break in the area. Nearby roads in the area are closed.

According to Atlanta Gas Light, a contractor working on a digging project - unrelated to the company - damaged a 4-inch natural gas main.

Crews responded to the scene and are working with first responders to make repairs, they said.