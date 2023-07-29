Eastbound I-285 ramp closed near Truist Park due to collapsed drainage pipe

ATLANTA — If you're heading to the Braves game tonight, there's a chance you could see traffic delays if you're taking Interstate 285.
A collapsed drainage pipe is expected to fully or partially close the eastbound off-ramp of I-285 at Cobb Parkway, the Truist Park Twitter account said in a social media post.
They did not say when the issue would be fixed and when the ramp would re-open.
Drivers are encouraged to follow updated traffic patterns and use real-time navigation to help avoid any potential delays.
