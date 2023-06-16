Traffic Alert: Eastbound lanes closed on I-20 in Conyers after crash, GDOT says

The crash was reported around 6:12 a.m., GDOT said. It happened on Interstate 20, past the Sigman Road exit. Roads are expected to open around 6:42 a.m.

ATLANTA — All eastbound lanes are closed on Interstate 20 in Conyers after a crash caused delays, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation on Friday.

11Alive is reaching out to authorities to find out more about the incident.