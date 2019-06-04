ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Authorities have released more information about an accident that killed two people on I-675 late Friday.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, their Special Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team responded to the area of Forest Parkway and I-675 to reports of a crash.

They arrived to find one adult passenger had been ejected and had already died. Another was still pinned inside a vehicle and also dead. Two children sustained injuries that police said were not life-threatening as did an adult driver.

Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe the at-fault driver's vehicle struck a second one and lost control. After losing control, it then began to roll.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and they haven't yet released the names of the victims.

The accident caused several hours of backup on southbound I-675 that lasted into the early morning hours of Saturday.