SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- An explosive surprise awaited drivers on I-285 in Sandy Springs, Georgia on Tuesday afternoon. And officials say it could be the first of many.

Around 3 p.m., a video shows an explosive impact that forced a large amount of dirt onto the major interstate not far from Georgia 400. The dirt came from the construction for new on and off-ramps in the area and while it was a surprise to motorists isn't a one-off event.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation said crews are using explosives to blast through rock in the area. The specialized crew came with its own cleanup equipment in the event that dirt and rocks went too far.

As for future blasting, officials said it's entirely possible as crews work to clear the way for construction on the north side of the highway for the next six months. The next six months will be spent on the other side and likely include the use of more explosives there.

