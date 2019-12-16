GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A crash in Gwinnett County has resulted in a fatality Monday morning.

It happened on I-85 northbound around Hwy. 317.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the wreck was between a pickup truck and an SUV.

Police confirmed that one person died and extended information is limited at this time.

The Accident Investigation Unit has been on the scene for about three hours.

Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said morning commuters should use Satellite Boulevard as an alternate around the scene. Two left lanes are open.

OTHER STORIES:

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history