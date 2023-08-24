Fatal crash closes lanes of I-20 in Lithia Springs | How to get around

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — One lane has opened after all were blocked due to a fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Douglas County according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety on Thursday.
Georiga Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-20 in the westbound lanes before Lee Road. Its website said the accident happened around 3:39 a.m. and initially said it would be cleared by 8 a.m., but that has been extended to 9 a.m.
At least one person is dead the public safety department said, but did not give any further details on those involved. Traffic cameras in the area show traffic at a standstill.
11Alive Traffic Expert said to use Highway 78 or Veterans Memorial Highway to get around.
