Fatal wreck on I-75 North at Ga. 120 in Marietta snarls traffic

MARIETTA, Ga. — At least one person was killed when a passenger vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 75 northbound at North Marietta Parkway, according to law enforcement.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says three right lanes of traffic have been blocked by the wreck and by emergency personnel responding to the scene.

Marietta Police said their Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit has been called to the scene to investigate the wreck.

According to police, multiple northbound lanes and the ramp from North Marietta Parkway to northbound I-75 are expected to remain closed for several hours for the police investigation.

GDOT is advising motorists to take alternate routes, if possible. Northbound motorists can get off of the highway at Delk Road and turn left to get to US 41 (Cobb Parkway) to take that north to Georgia 5 (Canton Road) or Barrett Parkway as a good way of getting around the back-up.