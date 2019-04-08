ATLANTA — A fatal one-car wreck blocked all lanes of traffic for several hours early Sunday morning along Interstate 20 eastbound at I-285 on Atlanta's west side.

According to Atlanta Police, at about 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the wreck, which they said originated on the ramp from I-285 northbound to I-20 westbound.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a driver taking that ramp failed to negotiate the curve and hit the concrete barrier several times and then struck a fence.

Investigators said that at some point during the crash, the driver - who was the only person in the vehicle - was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee.

The driver's name was not immediately available from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

HERO Crews were directing traffic onto the I-285 offramps while the wreckage was cleared. The roadway was cleared and traffic restored by 7:15 a.m.

