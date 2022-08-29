Watch live | Fiery crash blocks all lanes on I-285 near Ashford Dunwoody Road

The incident happened on I-285 westbound, past Ashford Dunwoody Road.

ATLANTA — A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has all lanes of Interstate 285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Fire Department said three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. He said the truck was carrying beer and did not know the cause of the crash.

At least three other cars were involved in the crash. One car was seen overturned under the bridge. 11Alive SkyTracker is over the scene. You can watch it live on 11Alive's YouTube page below.

11Alive Traffic Expert Crash Clark said as far as alternates are concerned, people traveling from DeKalb County into Cobb County will need to take I-85 South to Ga. 400 North and then go back to I-285 West. For the opposite direction, drivers can take I-75 South to I-85 North back up to Spaghetti Junction.

Dunwoody Police Department said they are unsure when traffic would be allowed under the bridge. Ashford Dunwoody Road will be closed until the bridge can be inspected.

*Update* Unknown ETA when traffic will be allowed back under the Ashford Dunwoody Rd bridge via I-285. @GADeptofTrans engineer en-route. Plan alt route. TN https://t.co/xpnpJna4Ql — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) August 29, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.