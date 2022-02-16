Roads reopen in Lindbergh after crews put out fire under Atlanta bridge

Officials said Piedmont Road NE and Lindbergh Drive NE are shut down going south.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue crews are investigating what sparked the flames underneath a bridge near Piedmont Road NE and Lindbergh Drive NE Wednesday night.

Crews responded to reports of a fire just after 8:15 p.m. Officials shut down Piedmont Road NE and Lindbergh Drive NE going south as they tried to put out the fire.

Video from earlier in the night shows smoke engulfing much of the area as fire crews blocked off the intersection. Visibility by Anthem Automotive near the Buckhead line was reduced by the smoke, with crews canvassing the area and directing traffic.

The bridge at Piedmont and Garson is closed to traffic. Fire crew wrapping up but smoke is lingering in the air. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/0F6nptzSqj — Kelly Krammes (@KellyKrammes) February 17, 2022

Atlanta Fire Rescue has requested Georgia's Department of Transportation to survey the bridge's damage.

Officials said no one was hurt and reopened the roads around 10:30 p.m. Now investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.