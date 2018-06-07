ATLANTA — Heavy rains led to flooding on one of the busiest sections of interstate in the country.

A blue BMW sedan was stuck in the flood waters on I-85 at Freedom Parkway. All lanes were closed at one point but have since reopened. The storms caused flooding throughout the city.

More flooding was reported on Northside Drive near Jett Street where another sedan was stuck.

Northside Drive near Jett Street. 2 lanes of Northside Drive NB blocked due to flooding. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/KOvL4uVTY4 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) July 6, 2018

At North Ave and Argonne Ave NE, more flooding. Pictures from 11Alive meteorologist Wes Peery show a car stuck in the road as rescue workers stand nearby.

According to police, they received reports of flooding at the following intersections:

Spring Street NW and Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW

Spring Street NW and I-75-85 Northbound Expressway NW

I-75-85 Northbound Expressway NE and Freedom Parkway NE

I-75-85 Northbound Expressway NE and Peachtree Street NE

Ted Turner Drive NW and Spring Street NW

Piedmont Avenue NE and John Portman Boulevard NE

Memorial Drive SE and Boulevard SE

North Avenue NE and Central Park Place NE

Howell Mill Road NW and Huff Road NW

Fulton and other counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 pm.

Drivers should not drive through area of road that are flooded because the danger of getting stuck. Conditions can turn dangerous quickly. Turn around, don't drown.

