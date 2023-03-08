Road closures to begin near Fulton County courthouse as possible indictment against Trump looms

The courthouse and Fulton County Government Center will be open. However, Pryor Street out front of the courthouse will be closed to traffic from Aug. 7-18.

ATLANTA — Security measures inside and outside the Fulton County courthouse continue to ramp up ahead of a possible indictment being handed up against former President Donald Trump in his attempt to flip the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Orange barricades went up recently along Pryor Street out in front of the courthouse. More barricades will be added as the street will be closed beginning on Monday, Aug. 7 -- between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Mitchell Road. That section of Pryor Street will remain closed at least until Friday, Aug. 18.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office added that there will be no public parking allowed anywhere on the perimeter of the courthouse on either side during this period.

These closures could change depending on when and if the former president or any of his allies are indicted by the Fulton County grand jury.

The sheriff's office said anyone with business in or around the courthouse or the Fulton County Government Center should expect to see an increase in law enforcement presence beginning on Monday. Both facilities will remain open during this time frame as well.

Deputies will also transition their schedules to 12-hour shifts and all days off have been canceled for employees and deputies as they continue to step up security.

Continue to check back as these security measures are likely to change and shift depending on the outcome of the grand jury deliberations.