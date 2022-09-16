x
GA-400 shut down in both directions due to crash in Forsyth County, sheriff's office says

The Forsyth County Sheriff said northbound traffic is being diverted onto exit 17 in Cumming and southbound traffic is being diverted onto Browns Bridge Road.
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — GA-400 is shut down in both directions due to a crash in Forsyth County Friday night. 

Authorities are asking drivers to please find alternate routes.

11Alive is working to learn more about the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

