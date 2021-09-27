Portion of Highway 9 blocked due to gas main break

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — A portion of a major highway in north Fulton County is currently blocked due to a gas main break, the Roswell Fire Department posted.

Highway 9 (Alpharetta Highway) connects Alpharetta and Roswell and is frequently used for commuters in place of Georgia 400.

The gas main break seems to be in the area of PepBoys Auto, Wendy's, a few local eateries, and office spaces.

Authorities are asking travelers to avoid the area as crews work to fix the break.

Atlanta Gas Light sent this statement to 11Alive: