Portion of Highway 9 blocked due to gas main break

ATLANTA — A portion of a major highway in north Fulton County is currently blocked due to a gas main break, the Roswell Fire Department posted.
Highway 9 (Alpharetta Highway) connects Alpharetta and Roswell and is frequently used for commuters in place of Georgia 400.
The gas main break seems to be in the area of PepBoys Auto, Wendy's, a few local eateries, and office spaces.
Authorities are asking travelers to avoid the area as crews work to fix the break.
Atlanta Gas Light sent this statement to 11Alive:
"A contractor unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light struck a 2-inch natural gas main near the 11000 block of Alpharetta Highway in Alpharetta while installing a storm drain; however, Atlanta Gas Light crews are now on the scene working with first responders to safely make repairs. As a result of the damage, natural gas service for approximately 100 customers has been temporarily disconnected. We will work as safely and swiftly as possible to make repairs and restore service."