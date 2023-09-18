Busy intersection in Duluth shut down due to gas main break

Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, between Sugarloaf Parkway and Rogers Bridge Road, is currently closed in both directions, according to Duluth Police.

DULUTH, Ga. — A busy intersection in Duluth has several lanes shut down to a gas main break Monday afternoon, according to Duluth Police.

At least three lanes of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, between Sugarloaf Parkway and Rogers Bridge Road, are currently closed.

Authorities said for drivers to expect delays in the area and to use an alternate route.

11Alive's Crash Clark said to use Buford Highway as an alternate route.

A nasty start to the Monday afternoon with a gas leak in Duluth that has closed PIB between Sugarloaf Pkwy and Rogers Bridge, use Buford Hwy as an alternate. #11alive pic.twitter.com/YlRKiQCBgp — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) September 18, 2023

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, where you can see crews working to repair the break.