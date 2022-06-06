Gas prices in Georgia hit near all-time high, AAA reports

AAA said fuel would likely stay high given crude oil prices, combined with supply and demand issues.

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia are just two cents away from setting an all-time record. They are up 14 cents more in just the last week.

In Georgia, the cost has increased 51 cents from a month ago and is up $1.37 from June of 2021. The statewide average is $4.27. The record is $4.29.

Reports from AAA said in Atlanta, the average cost for a regular gallon of gas is $4.29.

AAA said drivers in Warner Robins, Dalton and Rome have the least expensive gas in the state and say Brunswick, Savannah and Columbus are the highest.

Nationally, the average increased by 23 cents, bringing the cost to $4.84 for a gallon of regular gas.

According to AAA, since May 30, the demand for gas has grown from 8.8 million barrels a day to 8.98 following Memorial Day Travel, contributing to the supply-demand issue of fuel.

"Coupled with volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight," AAA said.

AAA said to shop around for gas and pay in cash to save money. Joining a fuel rewards program can also help out.

To save fuel, AAA left these tips:

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. The fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.