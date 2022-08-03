Fueling up at Kroger? Here are the best times to go

Here are the best times to get gas a Kroger and more tips on how to save money on fuel at their stores.

ATLANTA — Pulling up to the pump is hitting American wallets hard with gas prices soaring. Kroger offered some tips on saving money and the best times to run to their pumps.

A manager at Kroger's corporate office said the best times for customers to fuel up their cars during the week are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and after 7 p.m.

They noted that weekends, holidays and school vacations are always busy.

Save with rewards

Kroger said there are many ways customers can save at the pump, starting with their store loyalty card. This program is free and offers customers one fuel point for every $1 they spend on groceries online or in-store.

Using this program will also give Kroger customers the ability to earn twice the fuel points when buying a gift card for someone through their website or when paying for prescriptions.

Customers can also sign up for an annual membership, Boost, that offers twice the fuel points for up to $1 off per gallon in addition to other benefits. This program costs $59 or $99 a year.

Kroger said customers can use their store locator tool to find a place to redeem points when traveling. Drivers can also keep up with the lowest gas prices in Atlanta with the chart below or on our website.

Gas prices will continue to rise due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and continuing efforts to cut economic ties with the country.