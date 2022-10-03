Georgia governor looking to suspend gas tax with legislation in 'next few days'

The governor announced the plan to suspend the gas tax through the end of May earlier this week.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp provided a brief update Thursday on his plan to suspend the gas tax, telling reporters at the State Capitol that he hopes to sign legislation to put that policy into effect in the "next few days."

The governor said that the "legislature is kind of in control of that" but that the leaders of the House and Senate, Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, were "on board with doing that."

"We realize Georgians need relief at the pump, and we're gonna get them that," Kemp said.

The move would save Georgians the current tax rate of about 29 cents per gallon at the pump.

"We are working on as we speak upstairs having a two-month moratorium of the state's motor fuel tax... I hope that's getting to my desk sooner rather than later in the next few days," Kemp said.

The plan was announced to provide some relief to drivers as Russia's war in Ukraine has sent gas prices soaring.

"Because of our strong, fiscally conservative budgeting, I’m confident we will be able to provide relief to hardworking Georgians - both in the form of a tax refund and lower gas taxes," Kemp said earlier this week.

Lt. Gov. Duncan tweeted his support after the announcement, writing the plan would "help to minimize the impact of Russia’s selfish brutal dictator on millions of hardworking Georgians" and that he was hopeful to "quickly get this relief effort passed into law."