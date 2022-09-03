Soaring gas prices are impacting Meals on Wheels in a big way

Meals on Wheels COO says senior citizens are calling them in record numbers right now, but prices could mean not everyone will get help.

ATLANTA — Gas prices have far reaching impacts as people across the metro consider driving less to save their money.

Gas prices in metro Atlanta are about the same as the national average, and just a little bit higher than the state average, according to AAA.

The organization adds that gas jumped 38 cents a gallon from last week across Georgia.

Meanwhile, Governor Brian Kemp is working to put a pause on the state gas tax, which is about 29 cents.

To fill up a vehicle that has a 15-gallon gas tank with regular gas, you'd save just over $3 per trip if the state gas tax is suspended. You'd also save about $4.35 in metro Atlanta.

For some, these gas prices could mean much needed free meals could disappear. That's what Chief Operating Officer of Meals on Wheels, Robert Gerstenecker tells 11Alive.

“We have to spend more money on delivering the food and buying the food and it reduces the amount of seniors we can feed," he said.

The nonprofit organization says it serves more than 1,800 meals a day, but because of the high prices, that number could go down.

“A couple of weeks ago it was about $72 to fill up a car – now its $93," he said.

That additional cost is putting in jeopardy the number of senior citizens the group is able to help, even at a time when the organization is receiving record calls for meals.

“January we had one of the biggest calls in our last three year history and we now have started a waiting list again because we can’t feed all the people," Gerstenecker added.

The gas prices are also impacting food prices for the organization.

“Food prices specifically have gone up anywhere from 20 to 30% depending on what you’re purchasing – especially protein, dairy, things like that," he said.

In order to help with those higher prices, Gerstenecker says Meals on Wheels has been connecting with local vendors to find the best deals.

But the need for volunteers, which went up during the pandemic, is also something they are still working on.

“The inflationary prices for food have kind of pushed some seniors that were doing okay onto that critical list – so its really kind of a crisis moment," he said.

That crisis moment could potentially last until at least November, according to AAA.