The Georgia Department of Transportation will continue construction for the Transform 284/400 Project from June 7 into June 8.

Work will continue between 9 p.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m., Friday morning.

The construction will cause the SR 400 southbound ramp to I-285 westbound to shut down for allow crews to work.

Commuters who are traveling on SR 400 southbound should continue on and exit at Glenridge Connector and then take the Glenridge Connector ramp to SR 400 northbound.

Motorists should continue on SR 400 northbound to I-285 westbound.

Drive safely.

