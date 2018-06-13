ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Transportation says they're entering a new construction phase on the Atlanta Road bridge project at Interstate 285.

Contractors said they will shift traffic on the ramp from Atlanta Road to I-285 northbound beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 14 onto a newly constructed and paved ramp area. This shift will be in effect for about three weeks as crews complete reconstruction of the ramp for its final configuration.

The project is designed to reduce delays and traffic accidents along the Atlanta Road corridor where it meets I-285. A wider, four-lane Atlanta Road bridge and additional turn-lanes on Atlanta Road, along with longer lanes leading to and from the Paces Ferry Road exit are part of the project, which is scheduled for completion in late August, 2018.

Motorists in the area are being notified of the lane shifts and changes in traffic configurations by automated message boards as well other signage and barrels. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds in construction zones.

GDOT advises travelers to call 511 for updated information.

© 2018 WXIA