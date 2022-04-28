Northbound lanes of GA 400 will close this weekend | What to know

GDOT is working to demolish a bridge and wants motorists to be aware.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the schedule of GA 400 road closures is back this weekend after previously canceling the construction.

GDOT said, weather permitting, it will close the highway to demolish the former I-285 westbound to GA 400 southbound bridge.

All lanes of GA 400, also known as State Route 400, will be closed heading northbound starting midnight Friday, April 29 until 7 a.m. Saturday, April 30. Other closures will happen again Saturday starting just before midnight until 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 1.

GDOT said GA 400 northbound from the I-285 eastbound on-ramp to Hammond Drive will be off-limits to drivers over the closure.

It's all part of the "Transform 285/400" improvement project "is designed to help reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety in the area near the I-285/SR 400 interchange," according to GDOT's website. They're adding new flyover ramps, new collector-distributor lanes and "other facilities to aid east-west travel along I-285 and north-south travel along SR 400."

Here's how to get around the closures.

Friday, April 29

What: GA 400 northbound from I-285 eastbound on-ramp to Hammond Drive will be closed.

When: Midnight (Friday night) to 7 a.m. (Saturday)

Detour: Those traveling on Ga. 400 northbound to I-285 westbound should...

Take Exit 4A I-285 eastbound. Continue on I-285 eastbound and take Exit 29 Ashford Dunwoody Road. Turn left onto Ashford Dunwoody Road to access I-285 westbound.

Those traveling on GA 400 northbound should also...

Use Exit 4A and follow signs to I-285 eastbound and Exit 29 Ashford Dunwoody Road. Take Exit 29 Ashford Dunwoody Road and turn left onto Ashford Dunwoody Road. Turn left onto I-285 westbound and continue on I-285 westbound Take Exit 27A and follow signs for SR-400 southbound.

Saturday, April 30

What: There will be a full closure of GA 400 northbound from I-285 eastbound on-ramp to Hammon Drive.

When: Midnight (Saturday night) to 8 a.m. Sunday

Detour: Those traveling on GA 400 northbound should...