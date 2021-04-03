Ga. Dept. of Driver Services warns of scam targeting your driver's license information

The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is telling drivers to be careful of calls that claim to be from the DDS - but aren't.

ATLANTA — Received a call from the the Georgia Department of Driver Services recently? You might have not.

The Georgia DDS is warning the public of a phone scam that asks drivers to provide their driving license details and pay a fee to reinstate their license.

The caller claims to be from the DDS, but in reality is a voice phishing scam designed to steal personal information and money from recipients.

“DDS employees do not contact customers to ask for personal or confidential information, such as driver's license or Social Security numbers via telephone, email or text, and anyone who receives such a communication should consider it is a scam to steal your identity,” Susan Sports, DDS Public Information Officer said.

According to Sports, the DDS only contacts customers when they request help.

“When the DDS calls or emails customers it is based on action initiated by the customer such as a request to speak to a licensing agent or an email confirmation from utilizing online services," she said.

Drivers should be on the lookout for unsolicited telephone calls, texts, or emails that claim to be government departments, banks, or companies that instruct them to follow a link or open an attachment to update or verify personal information.

Voice and computer phishing scammers use many tactics to trick victims into handing over their personal or financial information.