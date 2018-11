GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Gwinnett County Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus on Friday.

Police tell 11Alive the crash happened at Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Williams Road.

There were 10 student on the bus, according to officers.

No injuries were reported and the scene has been cleared.

11Alive is working to get more information about the crash. We will provide an update as we receive more details.

