Hazardous spill closes Riverside Parkway in Douglas county

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer flipped over in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon, causing a hazardous spill that has shut down Riverside Parkway in both directions. Firefighters are responding to the scene.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a tractor-trailer suffered a single-vehicle accident, sending the trailer's hazardous contents onto the road, Douglas County officials said in a press release. Multiple 55-gallon containers of chlorobenzotrifluoride rolled into the nearby ditch.

Cleanup is expected to last a few hours. No injuries were reported.

“Riverside Parkway is closed in both directions,” County spokesman Rick Martin said. “We would like to encourage motorists to please avoid the area and use alternative routes.”