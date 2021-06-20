Traffic moving again after hole in overpass bottlenecks traffic on I-75

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police say a hole along a portion of Interstate 75 northbound at Roswell Road had several lanes of the interstate blocked on Sunday. But the issue appears to have been fixed.
At one point, all lanes of traffic were blocked, according to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras. Meanwhile, authorities said the repairs were expected to take as many as eight hours.
Maps now show the area clear and, with no future repairs showing on GDOT maps, it appears the situation has been resolved. It's unclear what caused the hole to form, if it was weather-related or if an accident caused it to form.