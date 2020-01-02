GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed near the Gwinnett-DeKalb county line following a deadly wreck Saturday morning and are expected to remain closed through at least midnight, as extensive repairs are performed on the roadway.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a 100 foot-by-70 foot section of the northbound lanes of the roadway were severely damaged in the fiery wreck.

Until the highway can be reopened, motorists are being advised to avoid the interstate entirely.

In the event that you absolutely have to take Interstate 85 on Saturday, northbound traffic is being diverted at I-285.

The best alternates for I-85 northbound through the closure zone are:

Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Buford Highway

Lawrenceville Highway

The emergency repairs for I-85 northbound are expected to occur through midnight Saturday.

According to GDOT officials, each lane will be repaired, then opened as repairs are completed -- with plans to complete all repairs to the roadway by midnight.

