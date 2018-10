DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. -- Eastbound commuters can expect some heavy delays in Douglas County due to an accident on I-20.

The accident happened in the area of Thornton Road and involves several cars and is blocking several lanes. Estimates already put travel time from Fairburn Road to the Perimeter at 40 minutes - which will only get worse as rush hour volume picks up.

For updates on traffic around metro Atlanta, visit the 11Alive traffic page.

© 2018 WXIA