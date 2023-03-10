Lanes back open on I-20 West in Atlanta following crash investigation near Downtown Connector

Cars were being held up in the westbound lanes at the Windsor Street/Spring Street exit. GDOT said crews responded to the crash around 5:12 a.m.

ATLANTA — Lanes are back open following a crash on Interstate 20 in Atlanta near the Downtown Connector, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation on Tuesday.

Lanes were expected to be back open by 6:15 a.m., but GDOT has extended that to 8 a.m.