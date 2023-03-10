Lanes back open on I-20 West in Atlanta following crash investigation near Downtown Connector

ATLANTA — Lanes are back open following a crash on Interstate 20 in Atlanta near the Downtown Connector, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation on Tuesday.
Cars were being held up in the westbound lanes at the Windsor Street/Spring Street exit. GDOT said crews responded to the crash around 5:12 a.m.
Lanes were expected to be back open by 6:15 a.m., but GDOT has extended that to 8 a.m.
Authorities have not provided any updates on the crash but can be seen on GDOT camera searching with flashlights on the road.