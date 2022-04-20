Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-285 E in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-285 eastbound, past I-675 and just before Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County Wednesday evening.

According to DeKalb Police, officers arrived shortly after 8:30 p.m. They found one person dead and two others with minor injuries. Detectives with DeKalb County Police's Traffic Specialist Unit are also responding to the crash. All lanes have been shut down for hours, as detectives continue to investigate the crash. It's unknown at this time when the lanes are expected to reopen.