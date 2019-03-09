DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One woman is in custody after DeKalb County Police said she struck a police cruiser as they tried make a traffic stop.

The situation started on I-285 at the Memorial Drive exit Tuesday afternoon.

DeKalb Police tell 11Alive officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run. While doing so, the female driver allegedly tried to hit one police vehicle but struck another during the process.

The vehicle was stopped on I-285 South near E. Ponce De Leon Avenue and the woman was taken in to custody.

Authorities said another driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect's name has not been released yet.

