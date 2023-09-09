I-285 backed up after crash sends car over guardrail, down embankment

Brake lights can be seen going quite a ways back on I-285 west.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 285 west near Dunwoody are shut down after a crash sent a vehicle over the guardrail and down an embankment Saturday night, police said.

Traffic is currently backed up quite a bit as crews work to clear the mess. It happened in the westbound lanes between Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Dunwoody Police said that three lanes are currently closed, but as you can see in the photo below, brake lights can be seen going back quite a ways.

You can watch a live stream of the traffic backed up on I-285 below: