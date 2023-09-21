Lanes reopen after car fire on I-285 westbound: GDOT

DECATUR, Ga. — Update: Lanes have now reopened following the car fire.
Several lanes were blocked, and traffic was backed up following a car fire on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation on Thursday.
GDOT said the fire was on I-285 in the westbound lanes past Flat Shoals and Candler Roads and that teams responded around 6:10 a.m.
Lanes are expected to reopen by 6:40 a.m., GDOT said. Authorities have not provided any other information on how the fire started.
At the time of the incident, 11Alive Traffic Expert Crash Clark said to take Interstate 20 westbound to Moreland Avenue, then take Moreland Avenue south back to I-285.