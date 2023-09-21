Lanes reopen after car fire on I-285 westbound: GDOT

GDOT said the fire was on I-285 in the westbound lanes past Flat Shoals and Candler Roads and that teams responded around 6:10 a.m.

DECATUR, Ga. — Update: Lanes have now reopened following the car fire.

Several lanes were blocked, and traffic was backed up following a car fire on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation on Thursday.

Lanes are expected to reopen by 6:40 a.m., GDOT said. Authorities have not provided any other information on how the fire started.