Lanes closed on I-285 west near Chamblee Dunwoody Road after tractor trailer bursts into flames

The incident happened Monday afternoon.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A tractor trailer fire is causing three lanes on Interstate 285 to close Monday afternoon.

According to Dunwoody Police the fire happened along the interstate near Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The agency posted a video of the blaze to Twitter, showing heavy smoke coming from a vehicle engulfed in flames and traffic crawling to the left of it.

11Alive's Crash Clark said people can expect delays leaving Spaghetti Junction heading through Doraville into Sandy Springs. Clark suggests people take I-85 southbound to Georgia 400 northbound to get around the traffic.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the situation is expected to clear around 8 p.m.

Traffic Alert 🚨 multiple lanes blocked I 285 westbound at Chamblee Dunwoody as Crews extinguish a tractor trailer fire. Expect delays leaving spaghetti Junction heading through Doraville into Sandy Springs. @11AliveTraffic @11AliveNews #11alive pic.twitter.com/aIBmkVWySA — Crash Clark (@CrashClark) December 20, 2021