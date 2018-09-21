CANTON, Ga. - I-575 is shut down and people are evacuating a chicken plant in Canton, Ga after a truck leaked contaminates near Pilgrim's Pride on Univeter Road.

According the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the FedEx truck was delivering organic peroxide to Pilgrim's Pride Chicken plant on Univeter Road and the chemical started to leak.

The chemicals are used for a variety of plastics and construction materials. It's also used for certain skin treatments.

The interstate shutdown in both directions between Exit 14 and Exit 16. No injuries have been reported.

Drivers in the area will need to find an alternate route.

