Person hit and killed on Downtown Connector closing multiple lanes, police say

ATLANTA — Multiple lanes are closed on the Downtown Connector after a person was hit and killed Monday afternoon, Atlanta Police said.
There are currently four lanes closed, but GDOT cameras show traffic continuing to back up quickly.
The incident happened along I-75/85 Northbound expressway at 14th Street. According to GDOT, the person was struck just before 1 p.m. The connector is expected to reopen around 3 p.m., according to GDOT.
Details about the incident remain limited.
GDOT's traffic camera currently shows the scene along the Downtown Connector:
11Alive's SkyTracker is heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
