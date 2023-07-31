Person hit and killed on Downtown Connector closing multiple lanes, police say

Details are limited at this time.

ATLANTA — Multiple lanes are closed on the Downtown Connector after a person was hit and killed Monday afternoon, Atlanta Police said.

There are currently four lanes closed, but GDOT cameras show traffic continuing to back up quickly.

The incident happened along I-75/85 Northbound expressway at 14th Street. According to GDOT, the person was struck just before 1 p.m. The connector is expected to reopen around 3 p.m., according to GDOT.

Details about the incident remain limited.

GDOT's traffic camera currently shows the scene along the Downtown Connector:

11Alive's SkyTracker is heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.