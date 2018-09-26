COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Northbound traffic on I-75 in Cobb County has come to a standstill after a major accident involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer that caught fire.

The crash happened just past the Barrett Parkway exit and, as of 2:15 p.m. All lanes were blocked. The Georgia Department of Transportation reports that due to the extent of the accident, motorists can expect long waits unless they find an alternate route.

Police are already on the scene preventing northbound traffic near the area from entering the interstate. As a result, Barrett Parkway is also showing backups in both directions where it crosses I-75.

