Alternate routes for drivers are to use I-575 to Highway 92 or Highway 41 to Cobb Pkwy from Marietta, Kennesaw into Acworth.

ACWORTH, Ga. — Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday morning involving two trucks in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 just before Highway 92.

There are extensive delays in both directions, official said, however only one lane is impacted as crews continue to clear the crash.

Alternate routes for drivers are to use I-575 to Highway 92 or Highway 41 to Cobb Parkway from Marietta, Kennesaw and into Acworth.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we learn more.