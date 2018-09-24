ATLANTA -- Motorists in Cobb and Cherokee counties got a couple of weeks to get used to the new Northwest Corridor Express Lanes, getting to use them for free but starting Monday, it will cost money for the ride.

The dedicated reversible express lanes along Interstate 75 and 575 opened on Sept. 8, running from the I-285 interchange along I-75 in Cobb County all the way to Hickory Grove Road on I-575 and Sixes Road on I-75, both in Cherokee County.

Peach Pass users have been able to use the lanes for free - driving inbound toward Atlanta in the morning and outbound away from the city in the afternoons - since the lanes first opened. Now, the express lanes will cost money with a variable toll, based on the amount of traffic.

Digital signs will indicate the amount of the toll, in the same way the Peach Pass lanes operate on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County and on I-75 in Henry County. A transponder on motorists' windshields will keep track of how much the motorist has used and deduct it from their Peach Pass account.

