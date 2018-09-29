Major roadwork on Interstate 75 is forcing drivers to seek alternate routes -- or better yet -- avoiding I-75 completely in Cobb County this weekend.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the roadwork will force continuous lane closures in both directions between Delk Road and Canton Road as part of the huge ongoing resurfacing project for the interstate.

The North Marietta Parkway and South Marietta Parkway entrance and exits to I-75 will be completely closed all weekend. Traffic will be detoured to the Canton Road (GA 5) exit to access I-75 until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Motorists traveling on North Marietta Parkway and on South Marietta Parkway will both detoured to US 41. Travelers wishing to go north on I-75 should turn right on US 41 to go north to Canton Road (GA 5) before returning to northbound I-75. Motorists wishing to go south on I-75 should turn left on US 41 to go south to Delk Road (GA 280) before returning to southbound I-75.

Travelers in the area are advised to take lots of extra time and to seek alternate routes if at all possible.

The lanes and ramps directly affected include:

On Interstate 75 northbound:

Four right left lanes and the right shoulder will be closed for northbound traffic from Delk Road to Canton Road.

The northbound exit ramps to South Marietta Parkway and North Marietta Parkway will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to the Canton Road exit.

The northbound entrance ramps from South Marietta Parkway and North Marietta Parkway will be completely closed.

On Interstate 75 southbound:

Three right lanes and the right shoulder will be closed for southbound traffic from Canton Road to Delk Road.

The southbound exit ramps to North Marietta Parkway and South Marietta Parkway will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to the Delk Road exit.

The southbound exit ramps from North Marietta Parkway and South Marietta Parkway will be completely closed.

GDOT says the ramp and lane closures will remain in effect through 5 a.m. Monday.

Officials said last April that the $34.8 million project has been in the works for a long time and was designed to address the deteriorating condition of the roadway's surface.

