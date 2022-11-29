x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

All lanes blocked on I-75 south near South Marietta Parkway after several crashes

Marietta Police said drivers should avoid the area due to extreme delays and take an alternative route.
Credit: GDOT 511

MARIETTA, Ga. — All lanes are blocked along I-75 south before South Marietta Parkway and Delk Road after several crashes Tuesday night. 

Marietta Police said drivers should avoid the area around Exit 263 and take an alternative route. 

According to GDOT 511, as of 9 p.m., there is no estimated time for the crashes to be cleared. 

11Alive is working to gather more information about what happened.

Credit: GDOT 511

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Roads shut down near Covington Highway in DeKalb County

Before You Leave, Check This Out