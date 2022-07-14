Traffic: Overturned car closes lanes of I-75 northbound near Windy Hill Road

11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said to use Cobb Parkway/Highway 41 as an alternate route.

ATLANTA — Traffic is building on Interstate 75 northbound after all lanes were temporarily closed due to an overturned car.

The accident is a little past Windy Hill Road.

He said drivers could also try Powers Ferry Road but expect delays in Marietta.

Officials have not said what caused the car to overturn or when lanes will be open.

Traffic red alert, all lanes shut down with an overturned vehicle I 75 northbound just passed Wendy Hill Road. Use Cobb Parkway, Highway 41 is your alternate or Powers ferry but expect major delays in the Marietta. @11AliveTraffic @11AliveNews #11alive pic.twitter.com/8PPJjiJyji — Crash Clark (@CrashClark) July 14, 2022