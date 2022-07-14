Traffic: Overturned car closes lanes of I-75 northbound near Windy Hill Road

ATLANTA — Traffic is building on Interstate 75 northbound after all lanes were temporarily closed due to an overturned car.
The accident is a little past Windy Hill Road.
11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said to use Cobb Parkway/Highway 41 as an alternate route.
He said drivers could also try Powers Ferry Road but expect delays in Marietta.
Officials have not said what caused the car to overturn or when lanes will be open.
