All lanes closed on I-75 southbound due to wreck

SMYRNA, Ga. — All lanes are closed on I-75 southbound at Windy Hill Road due to a crash, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
This area is near Truist Park, according to Google Maps.
Officials have not said what caused the crash or if anyone is hurt.
Lanes are anticipated to open around 2 p.m., GDOT said.
