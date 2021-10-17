4 adults, 2 children injured in overnight crash on I-85

According to GSP, the crash happened shortly before midnight Saturday night during a traffic stop.

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol responded to a crash with injuries on I-85 S, just south of GA 400, Sunday at 1 a.m.

According to GSP, the crash happened shortly before midnight Saturday night during a traffic stop. A car was being pulled over by Atlanta Police and stopped in the left emergency lane. The APD officer directed the driver to move to the right shoulder, GSP said.

As they began moving to the right, the car was rear-ended by an SUV. A 28-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, according to GSP.

GSP said in total, there were six people injured including four adults and two children.