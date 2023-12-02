x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Major multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes of I-85 south in Fulton County

Here is what we know.

More Videos

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 85 southbound in Fulton County is completely shut down after a multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes late Sunday night.

The crash happened on busy I-85 just before Senoia Road at exit 61, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT said the lane closure began just after 8 p.m., and the cameras along I-85 at the shutdown still shows the interstate completely closed as of 11:25 p.m.

Emergency responders have been on the scene for multiple hours and are working to reopen the lanes as quickly as possible. They urge drivers to find alternate routes if possible.

Credit: GDOT

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out