Major multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes of I-85 south in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 85 southbound in Fulton County is completely shut down after a multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes late Sunday night.
The crash happened on busy I-85 just before Senoia Road at exit 61, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.
GDOT said the lane closure began just after 8 p.m., and the cameras along I-85 at the shutdown still shows the interstate completely closed as of 11:25 p.m.
Emergency responders have been on the scene for multiple hours and are working to reopen the lanes as quickly as possible. They urge drivers to find alternate routes if possible.