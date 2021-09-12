Sheriff: 1 in custody, another ejected from SUV after high-speed chase on I-85 N

The driver continued on I-85 North reaching speeds of 110mph before crashing near the I-285 split.

ATLANTA — The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase and crash on the I-85 North near the I-285 split Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle, and though the driver initially pulled over, she then sped off before a deputy got out of his patrol car.

The driver then continued on I-85 North reaching speeds of 110mph before crashing near the I-285 split.

A woman, who the sheriff's office said was driving at the time of the crash, was ejected from the car when the crash happened. She was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.

A man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital for treatment and he is now in custody. The sheriff's office said there were two unrestrained kids in the backseat, neither were injured in the accident.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the interstate when the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. The incident appears to have involved a blue SUV.