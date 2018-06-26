GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Traffic on I-85 North in Gwinnett County is flowing again.

The interstate was blocked as crews investigated a deadly crash near Indian Trial.

The crash involved a motorcycle, a van, and a passenger car. Authorities said three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, including the motorcycle driver.

The person who died was inside of the van. The scene has been cleared.

